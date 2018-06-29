Clear

Rex win two.

Late rallies lift Rex to wins.

Posted: Thu Jun 28 20:43:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 28 20:43:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

haute rex.. the west division leaders hoping to capitalize tonight.. rex hosting quincy for two games in front of the hometown crowd.. 6th inning.. game tied at one.. austin weiler rips a single into left center.. zach milam advances around to 3rd to put the go-ahead run in scoring position.. all that for a mason speirs groundball.. shortstop misplays it and he has to go to first.. speirs is out.. but milam is in.. terre haute takes a 2-1 lead. logan teague on the mound for the rex .. he gets the strikeout to end the 6th inning.. teague goes six complete.. strikes out nine.. the rex come away with the win in game one of the double header.. 2-1 the final. the rex would come up with a late winner again in game 2 .. the rex score three in the last inning to sweep quincy in the doubleheader.. rex win 4-3.. so the rex continue to lead the west division.. and a lot of that success has been due to timely hits.. the rex have been able to generate momentum late in games .. you saw it just tonight both games of the double header.. in fact in nine of their 15 wins.. that's 60 percent.. the rex took the lead in the final three innings.. this is a squad that is very capable of playing from behind .. it gives the team confidence.. manager tyler wampler says it just takes one hit to jump start this rex offense. [f9]rex offense-sot this game is all about momentum. it wakes the dugout up. it wakes up our fans. but our clubs good. we put together good at bats. we want our guys to do well and keep competing. so hopefully the wins keep coming. one of the valley's best
