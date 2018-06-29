Speech to Text for Small Park Improvements

getting some long needed attention. brady harp was in western vigo county today and has details on several improvements to a couple of parks. park officials say west terre haute area parks have been in need of upgrades for many years. south 7th street park in west terre haute has been undergoing renovations of the past several days. park officials say they are adding a shelter - bathrooms - new basketball goals and more. they say the park is one of very few in west terre haute so it is good to finally add some new features for park-goers. the improvements are the results of several meetings last year where the vigo county parks department asked residents what they would like to see added to the park. adam grossman: "we took those ideas formed them and shaped into what you are seeing today. we took that feedback and put them into our park design so those people that come to those meetings and put their input in are seeing what they're ideas were on paper." lee fields park in western vigo county is undergoing similar improvements. the two parks will have a "grand re-opening" july 31st. officials say there will be staff at each park during the re-opening and will have food and activities for park-goers.