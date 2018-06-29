Speech to Text for A duck tagging party

of july in an unusual way. the organization is hosting the rubber duck regatta. on july 4th...the organization will release 15-thousand rubber ducks into the wabash river. news 10 caught up with workers and volunteers at ivy tech today. they were tagging the ducks in preparation for the big event. it's an effort to raise money for catholic charities. you can choose to purchase a duck. the duck that crosses the finish line first will win 10- thousand dollars. you can buy your ducks at the catholic charities headquarters. that's on 18th and poplar streets in terre haute. duck packages are right there on your screen. organizers say even buying a single duck will provide 20 meals to people in need in terre haute.