Speech to Text for Families Belong Together Protest planned for Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to rally against u-s immigration policies at the mexico border. many say they plan to attend a "families belong together" protest here at home. news 10's heather good is live outside the vigo county courthouse. that's where the protest is set for saturday. this protest was originally organized to urge president donald trump to step in... and end the practice of separating migrant families. he has since signed an executive order to do just that ... but the protests are still planned. covered: rocky roberts says, "i just don't think that people should be put in detention camps because they crossed an imaginary line." protesters say they want to keep the pressure on the president... and now congress to ensure families are treated with compassion at the mexico border. caitlyn cantrell, terre haute teens for action founder, says, "be sure that we are keeping our borders open because a lot of these people are fleeing gang violence or just violence in general or they're just wishing for a better life and honestly america was founded on the belief that we would have a better life." these are the founding members of terre haute teens for action. the group is one of a handful organizing a rally this weekend. cantrell says, "just because we're not close to the border doesn't mean our voices can't be heard." they say the president's executive order is only a temporary solution. they want families reunited now ... and action taken on immigation reform. gabby fullhart says, "just seeing some of the things our nation is doing is really shocking and terrifying." first lady melania trump says she has discussed her concerns about family separation with the president. she made a second visit to arizona where she toured border facilites and met with federal immigration authorities. m. trump says, "i am here to support you and give my help whatever i can for behalf of children and the families." protesters say -- fixing this problem -- can't wait. cantrell says, "there are families that are torn apart and your family gets to go home together so be there in support and solidarity for those families that aren't." the families belong together protest is happening here... outside the vigo county courthouse saturday at 6:30pm. people are asked to wear white in a show of solidarity with migrant families. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.