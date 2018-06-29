Clear

June Make a Difference: Rusty Goodwin

Posted: Thu Jun 28 15:21:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 28 15:21:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

williams brothers pharmacy you're this month's make a difference winner, so congratulation s! "thank you! thank you so much!" "you're welcome!" in a room full of co-workers who are more like family, is infinity house director rusty goodwin. the infinity house helps those in the community with mental health issues get their lives back, and goodwin has been involved since day one. "i said, 'if there's any involvement i can have in the clubhouse, i would really like to be a part of that.' and my supervisor at the time said, 'good, we're opening a clubhouse and you're the director.' but don't let the fancy title fool you. "he'll help out in the kitchen, he takes out the trash. whatever needs to be done. when we need help he steps up and helps us." "his behind the scenes stuff you know is a lot of what helps this place be the success it is." if you ask goodwin about ways he's made the house a success, he humbly points to any member, saying their the ones making it happen. "hopefully i'm creating an atmosphere where they feel like they can grow and be their own. but every time they hit that next milestone, it's because of what they're doing." so to see why goodwin is deserving of the make a difference award, you have to see him through the eyes of the infinity house members. "he's actually given me the opportunity to be what i can be. to overcome the hurdles i've had to overcome." "i have a lot of anxiety issues, it's hard for me to talk. there was a time that i spent a year and a half isolated in my house and i didn't go outside. so for me to be here and me to be where i'm at today, a success, he's been a big part of that. mr. goodwin's been a big part of that." so for goodwin, this small token of appreciation is more like a billboard, proudly affirming the love and respect his friends have for him. "they're giving me equally what i'm giving them. // "for that to come from them, that means more than i could ever say. because i know i'm having an impact on someone's life that i really value. i value their opinions, i value them as individuals. and that really makes me feel good that they would think of me for this award." to nominate someone making a difference in the wabash valley-- or to learn more about the infinity house-- visit our website wthi tv dot com. ryder and skyler timm from the rocky mountains
