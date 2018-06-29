Clear

Veterans Court update

Posted: Thu Jun 28 15:16:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 28 15:16:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

gotten this grant. this year it's twenty percent more than last years. that money can help veterans when they have no where to turn, when some service men and women come home. "they have ptsd or some kind of mental illness. coupled with substance use and they use that substance use to self medicate" that's when one local program can help. "try to get veterans that are in contact with the criminal justice system into our court they enter our program. it's a phase program and then if they successfully graduate charges can be dropped or reduced or dissmissed." this is the third year in a row they have gotten this grant. the money they get helps pay for staff that can personally help the veterans. "i served nine and a half years in the air national guard and had always felt like something was missing" thats when he started working with the veterans court. "to get back involved with this and get back working with veterans is everything." and it is helping. roach says the program is rigourus but the veterans involved step up and can go on to lead normal productive lives. these programs there treatment court programs the drug court programs have a success rate of 75 percent and greater. the veterns court works with many other organizations around the wabash valley. for more information you can visit our website at wthitv dot com. for now live at the courthouse sarah lehman news 10 back to you. a local education group can now better serve
