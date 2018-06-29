Clear

Late on Community Corrections fire

Posted: Thu Jun 28 15:10:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 28 15:10:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the community corrections center in vigo county. community corrections update-monitor vo police are still looking for the man they believe started the fire. take a look at this surveillance video. police say the man walked into the vigo county community corrections center around 3 in the morning yesterday. he used a portable bug sprayer to spray fire accellerate in a couple of the offices on the second floor of the building. today, executive director bill watson spoke for the first time. he wanted people to know his staff of 3 got all 54 offenders out safely. no one was lost. no one was hurt. and watson says all community agencies have come together to help. but...he says the security of the building now needs to be discussed and possibly upgraded. community corrections update-sot ...."did we ever anticipate that someone would penetrate that door like that with all the lights and all the cameras outside this building? but somehow someone was able to do that and we're looking at that now and reviewing what can be done differently..." watson says other than the detention facility...every one can move around freely and it's open to the public. he says that may have to change in the future to prevent similar violence.
