Clear

Pay problems at United Methodist Village

Pay problems at United Methodist Village

Posted: Thu Jun 28 15:09:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 28 15:09:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Pay problems at United Methodist Village

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its a different story everyday.. nothing makes sense.. hundreds of people are saying they aren't being paid. now -- we're looking into what happened. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in lawrencevile, illinois with the story. he tells us how deep this impacts the business. paychecks are bouncing and bills aren't being paid. thats what employees here at united methodist village are saying is happening. lois mulvany is a resident at united methodist village. she's lived there for years... but she says the first time she noticed a problem was when her cable and internet went out. she called the provider. "when you called? how much did they say was owed? 1,235 dollars and some cents." get this... mulvany paid the bill for the village herself. but the problems don't stop there. employess say they're not getting paid. we spoke with some who didn't want to give their identity ... but they told us what was happening. "we're not getting paid and people are quitting and therfore our residents are being neglected." i spoke with ryan epperheimer . his wife's an employee. "what does this do to you guys financially? this is going to ruin us. i have payments. everybody gets behind. we're just trying to make it. and this is going to make it worse." today i tried to speak with the united methodist village. i was told no one would comment and asked to leave the property. i reached out by phone to president and ceo paula mcknight. "i'm looking for paula mcknight. hold on let me transfer you. 'hi, this is paula mcknight president and ceo at the united methodist village. i'm sorry i'm not available." we have not been able to get in touch with the village further. resident's and employees both just want an answer. "what do you guys want to see happen. we want to stay open! we want to take care of people like we always do. we're going to close." but faithful residents like lois mulvaney... arent' giving up hope yet. "i think the lord's going to take care of it. i don't know where the problem is but he knows. and i believe the lord is going to take care of the problem." a problem that for now.. goes unsolved. we will continue trying to reach out to united methodist village for an answer. live in lawrenceville, gary brian, news 10. new information tonight regarding a fire at
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend.

Image

Rex win two.

Image

Small Park Improvements

Image

Vigo County Fair Queen crowned

Image

Cook Road Bridge is now open

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County Laser Tag tournament

Image

A duck tagging party

Image

Families Belong Together Protest planned for Terre Haute

Image

Lightning Strike in Florida

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program