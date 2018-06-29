Speech to Text for Pay problems at United Methodist Village

its a different story everyday.. nothing makes sense.. hundreds of people are saying they aren't being paid. now -- we're looking into what happened. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in lawrencevile, illinois with the story. he tells us how deep this impacts the business. paychecks are bouncing and bills aren't being paid. thats what employees here at united methodist village are saying is happening. lois mulvany is a resident at united methodist village. she's lived there for years... but she says the first time she noticed a problem was when her cable and internet went out. she called the provider. "when you called? how much did they say was owed? 1,235 dollars and some cents." get this... mulvany paid the bill for the village herself. but the problems don't stop there. employess say they're not getting paid. we spoke with some who didn't want to give their identity ... but they told us what was happening. "we're not getting paid and people are quitting and therfore our residents are being neglected." i spoke with ryan epperheimer . his wife's an employee. "what does this do to you guys financially? this is going to ruin us. i have payments. everybody gets behind. we're just trying to make it. and this is going to make it worse." today i tried to speak with the united methodist village. i was told no one would comment and asked to leave the property. i reached out by phone to president and ceo paula mcknight. "i'm looking for paula mcknight. hold on let me transfer you. 'hi, this is paula mcknight president and ceo at the united methodist village. i'm sorry i'm not available." we have not been able to get in touch with the village further. resident's and employees both just want an answer. "what do you guys want to see happen. we want to stay open! we want to take care of people like we always do. we're going to close." but faithful residents like lois mulvaney... arent' giving up hope yet. "i think the lord's going to take care of it. i don't know where the problem is but he knows. and i believe the lord is going to take care of the problem." a problem that for now.. goes unsolved. we will continue trying to reach out to united methodist village for an answer. live in lawrenceville, gary brian, news 10.