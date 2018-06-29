Speech to Text for Bicentennial in Pimento

200th anniversary. but they haven't been the only ones. that's why news 10s garrett brown paid a visit to southern vigo county. //////// history lies all around us. but as time goes on it can easily be forgotten. but in the linton township...one man is doing what he can to restore a piece of history. one that helped connect the wabash valley. not a lot happens in the small town of pimento. but this building here holds a lot of rich history that steve mount is working to preserve. "i didn't get to start working on this until about 10 years ago. it was right at the point where it needed some work." slowly he has come to restore this building replacing windows and broken floorboards. in the hopes of breathing new life into this building with quite the past. "then there was a garage here and the boy scouts had their meetings upstairs. then the fire department took it over." but one of the biggest uses of this building was its original purpose. one that has disappeared with time. it was the interurban station for pimento. the interurban trains first began in 18-93. slowly connecting the wabash valley. as well as providing transport to indianapolis. without these electric shuttles it's easy to say many of the towns we know today might not exist. "the interurban helped this town. you know, it helped it grow and i don't know what it was like back then but i do know it was hard to get to terre haute." though the history of these interurban shuttles may be lost. mount just hopes the community will remember the impact this small little building made on the valley. hoping others will use it in the future as well. "i would like to see maybe a small business start up here. i don't know what it would be but that would be nice." there are still several vigo county townships with history stories to be told. if you have a story you would like to hear from your township. go to our website at wthitv.com. there we will have more information as well as all the stories for the counties bicentennial so far. back to you.