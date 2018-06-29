Clear

Linton Freedom Festival

Your whole family can come help us celebrate.

celebration of the linton community. events include arts & crafts, carnival, live bands, horse-pull, bed races, lip sync contest, little miss & little mister linton contest, civitan ham & egg breakfast, fireworks display and a parade which means fun for the entire family. the linton freedom festival parade is billed as "indiana's largest independence day parade". the parade will bring nearly 40,000 people to linton each year to enjoy the floats, bands and clowns. bring your whole family to help us celebrate this year! the linton freedom festival taskforce works hard to make these events possible each year and have something for both young and old to enjoy. we hope you'll join us for the festivities as we celebrate our nation's birthday! saturday, june 30 - saturday, july 7 4th of july parade on the 4th at 10 a.m. fireworks at 10:30 p.m. daly music in the park 847-4846 lintonfreedomf estival. org festival is an annual celebration of the linton community. events include arts & crafts, carnival, live bands, horse-pull, bed races, lip sync contest, little miss & little mister linton contest, civitan ham & egg mcdonald's 1-2-3
