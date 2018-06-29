Speech to Text for High pressure gliding north of the area will keep any rain chances out of the News 10 viewing area

Thursday: Sunny and hot. Light breeze. High: 89° Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid. Low: 72° Friday: Mainly sunny. Dangerous heat indicies. High: 93° Feels Like: 110° Detailed Forecast: High pressure gliding north of the area will keep any rain chances out of the News 10 viewing area Thursday. However, this will also allow a plume of hot weather to begin moving in. Dry days are expected as we head for the weekend, but dangerouls hot weather will arrive. A stretch of 90s will last into the weekend with heat indicies (or the feels like temperature to the skin) reaching 100°+ for the next couple of days. Take it easy, drink lots of water and make sure to keep children, the elderly and pets inside!