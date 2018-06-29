Speech to Text for CASA at the Vigo County Public Library

program. right now there are only 78 volunteers on board to help those children. that's why the organization is asking "you" to step up. casa leaders held an organizational meeting at the vigo county public library tonight. casa stands for court appointed special advocates. these advocates help abused and neglected children through the court system. organizers say right now they need all the help they can get. "the numbers are not, they're not going down with the epidemics of the opioids in our area things like that. the cases are coming in quite regularly. having new volunteers is crucial to our program. our children need it. they need you." there are 98 kids still on the wait list. cheeseman says last year casa served around 13- hundred children. they're already on track to exceed that number this year. vincennes is giving it's residents a