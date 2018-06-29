Speech to Text for Law enforcement and drones

at the vigo county sheriff's office were put to work. the new technology has played a role in some hefty investigations -- including the search for a missing teenager on monday. "of course we can do video or we can do still photography." in just a few clicks ... jeff fox can show you a different point of view. "what may take 5 or 6 or 7 officers in the manpower, we can search an area maybe in 5 minutes." as the major of operations for the vigo county sheriff's office... fox says drones are lightening up the workload. "it's not so much being able to take them and find something, it's a lot of times using it to eliminate area." "that's one of the reasons that drones helped in the search of a missing 13- year-old boy... fox gave us this video of the drones and the search efforts on monday." you're looking at what's called "white hot" drone video... if you look closely -- you can see a k-9 and officer searching in the cornfield. that comes from monday's investigation -- when austin lawhorn disappeared. "that was probably the largest single use that we had." fox said all three drones made about 24 flights... spending close to six hours in the air. fox pointed out the drones did a good job of eliminating areas for police to search ... but -- there's still room to improve when it comes to positioning them. "we have limitations of the aircraft so we have to move accordingly... every time you have to bring an aircraft down and move, that takes up time." with monday's search coming to a "successful" end... fox says these drones are capable of so much more ... and when duty calls -- they'll work overtime to keep you safe. "we still have a lot of good uses for still photography, surveying areas, crash investigation and hazardous materials, fire use and we are still developing that and we want to make that available." you can actually get a chance to see the drones for yourself. the vigo county sheriff's office plans to show them off for a bit during tomorrow's tip-a-cop event. that's at texas roadhouse from 4 to 9 tomorrow night. reporting -- ab -- back to you new details in an indiana school shooting.