A.J. Reed named Triple-A All-Star

Lefty slugger had 18 homers and 67 RBI this season

Posted: Wed Jun 27 19:31:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 27 19:31:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

former terre haute south star has been named a triple-a all-star.... the lefty slugger leads all of triple-a with 67 rbi and is second with 18 homers ....he's also batting 266 this year for fresno.... two of the last three years he's won the minor league home run title..... aj has spent some time in each of the last two seasons with the astros..... reed will play for the pacific coast league all-stars..... this years triple-a all-star game takes place wednesday, july 11th in columbus ohio ......
