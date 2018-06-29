Speech to Text for A.J. Reed named Triple-A All-Star

former terre haute south star has been named a triple-a all-star.... the lefty slugger leads all of triple-a with 67 rbi and is second with 18 homers ....he's also batting 266 this year for fresno.... two of the last three years he's won the minor league home run title..... aj has spent some time in each of the last two seasons with the astros..... reed will play for the pacific coast league all-stars..... this years triple-a all-star game takes place wednesday, july 11th in columbus ohio ...... the 2018 nba free agency period starts this