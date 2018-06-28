Speech to Text for Late season planting

may have been keeping you inside, but gardeners have been loving this recent weather, storm team 10s chris piiper joins us now to explain why that's the case. gardeners across the valley have dealt with changing weather, but things are finally starting to look up. "it's turning out to be a year where you can really be very successful in doing most any type of landscaping projects from single tree plantings to entire landscapes." ryan cummins is co-owner of the apple house. he says the good thing about our recent weather, is the fact it's making gardening and planting that much easier. "there are still quite a bit to take a look at if you're looking to improve your landscape with permanent plants. trees, shrubs, roses, perennials, things of that nature." and for gardeners like edith campbell, this recent weather makes it that much more enjoyable. "i see things are doing well now, i've got acorn squash and zucchini squash that don't typically do well for me, they are thriving. okra i think started really early so, everything is doing well for me this year." so if you're thinking about planting now, cummins says there a few simple steps to do. "make sure that you're digging very large holes, wider is always more important than deep, and then the key on summertime planting, getting a plant initially in the ground, is to make sure that you're consistent with the watering." cummins say if you do this, you'll have beautiful plants in no time. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. for more information on gardening.. visit our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. quick weather adlib coming up later tonight...