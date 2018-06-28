Speech to Text for Clay County Food Program needs help

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

loading and unloading items. and to haul those items to the first christian church. they're also asking for supervisors for food stations at the church. and a few extra hands to deliver the food. if you'd like to help the program.. we have all the information. you can find the times and how to volunteer on our website. that's w-t-h-i tv dot com. all the rain we've seen lately...