Speech to Text for The Vincennes Master Plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to see where the city is heading. and you have a say in it. news 10s bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes right now. he joins us now to tell us how you can give input. //////// a meeting covering the city's future. if you're a resident, you still have time to make it here to city hall. tonight's meeting began at 5:30. the topic, the vincennes comprehensive plan. the plan covers housing to transportation. infastructure to parks. and everything inbetween. the meeting will cover two points tonight. one is to get public feeback on the plan. the second is to inform the public on a survey. the survey was sent out in resident's water bills. mayor yochum says the response was suprising. "we got an excellent response. over a thousand responses to the survey. and the company we're working with has taken those surveys and compiled them and come back with a report on the survey results." ///////// if you can't make the meeting you can still voice you opinion. officals encourage you to use the contact information below. live in vincennes, gary brian, news 10. [b13]azzip pizza donation-otsl vo craving some pizza instead of cooking