Fireworks and vets

from today. it's a time to celebrate america's independence. but, as news 10's abby kirk explains...for veterans living with post traumatic stress disorder ...the holiday can be difficult. abby joins us live in the studio with one man's story. rondrell, patrece ...the fourth of july is usually the bigger the boom, the bigger the celebration. but---for many others, like veterans, the day doesn't come that easy. "i definitely look around when i hear anything. whether it's fireworks or gunshots." 8 years ago-- elias donker experienced his first fourth of july after getting out of the united states army. "i had the enemys shoot at me with machine guns, rockets, missles, mortars, car bombs, road side bombs ..." 3 tours in iraq ----elias says he's been fortunate enough to not have suffered with p-t-s-d. but, he says for others---it can be difficult to cope with the sounds and noises that surround the holiday. "you feel different. you feel a little bit of that distance between you and the majority of people who have never been shot at, rocketed, or had anything blown up in front of them." nat since then---he's thrown large firework displays for local veterans. with the hope that they will get used to the loud "booms" again. "you're enemy's failed ...and you are still here. and that is worth celebrating." but, it's the uninticipated one donker says most veterans struggle with. nat "it doesn't happen to everybody. but it does happen to a fair amount of people." bill little treats all ages of post traumatic stress disorder and says that this time of year can be extremely painful. "if you ignore it...it doesn't just go away ...it seems to get worse and worse over the years." "little" says get to know your neighbors....and give them a warning if you know that they are a veteran. "a simple matter of knocking on the door and say 'hey you know we are going to set off some fireworks now. is that ok?." "little" recommends for people to seek help and talk with a counselor if you think you suffer from p- t-s-d. back to you. vincennes is giving it's residents a chance