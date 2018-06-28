Speech to Text for Terre Haute adult day care to stay open

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local adult day care center closing their doors. mcmillan adult day care has been serving the valley for 43 years. after our story aired...some last minute negotiations took place. and now... the center will remain open. news 10s garrett brown continues his coverage of the future of this center. yes during a press conference earlier today it was announced this adult day center would remain open. they credited local media getting the word out. now even though it will be changing names. the wabash valley will continue to have this local care center. mcmillan announced a new company moving in to take over the adult day center. active day specializes in centers for adults. after hearing the news of mcmillan closing their doors.. they moved in right away. "adult day is kind of that hidden secret. everybody always gets to the point where they need services for their family to maintain in the community but adult day is not always at the top of their head." starting july second the center will now be known as active day of wabash valley. now they can accept more clients due to less conflict of interest laws. and provide a new service to get their clients around. "so we have at all of our sites transportation services to provide from to and from the center. as well as we can also provide medical appointments for families that dont have the ability to get their loved one that maybe utilizes a wheelchair to and from their doctors appointments. active day said they are offering the current employees jobs at the newly operated center. they hope with these new additions they will have more clients use their services once the transition takes place. reporting live in terre haute. im news 10s garrett brown back to you. tonight