Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

James Freeman charged

James Freeman charged

Posted: Wed Jun 27 15:12:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 27 15:12:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for James Freeman charged

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wanted to prove them right. this morning.. "24"-year-old "james freeman" appeared in court to face "1"-count of chil molesting and "1"-count of attempted child molesting. according to court documents.. "freeman" inappropriately touched a "6"- year-old girl earlier this month while the "2"-were watching a movie. "freeman" remains behind bars tonight on "75"-thousand dollars bond. a few weeks ago news 10 brought you the news of a
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Danger heat moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It