Speech to Text for Off the Beaten Path: Cabin Fever

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hundred people. it's made famous "10"- days a year in october during the covered bridge festival. news 10's "ross rowling" spent summer evening in bridgeton -- where he found a story of dedication in our latest "off the beaten path." maybe it's the iconic covered bridge.... or the cool draft from raccoon creek that flows under it. perhaps, it's the hay bails, resting peacefully in the setting summer sun. they say the case cabin, nestled near the woods, is the oldest building in town.. but more beautiful than any of that, is the love story that brought it here. "he said you know, i've got a little curly haired girl just about your age, little did he know." seba case has lived in bridgeton his entire life. "went to school here, all 12 years." you guessed it, his wife blanche has, too. i went to see my girlfriend in a horse and buggy." "and then he went to the service and i corresponsed with him and after he got back and the war was over then we got pretty serious." "after i got home and started farming why that's when we got married." that wedding day... more than 71 years ago. "we had a nurse ask us which one was boss, at the time we'd been married 69 years and i said we've been trying to figure that out ever since." a couple so dedicated .... not only to each other... but to tracking down this family cabin, built in 1822 and relocating it to bridgeton. "it took a long time to get it finished but it was finished proper when we did it." "well once you started, well katie bar the door ya know." 7 years later..the job was done... "we just worked together" a few boards replaced, but mostly original... this nearly 200 year old cabin fits right in in it's new home. "i just feel like we've accomplished something." "everybody stops to listen, and they're just in awe of how his great great grandfathers cabin could be moved over here and be restored." a 7 year labor of love ... from a couple that's made it 71... and counting... in bridgeton with chief photojournalis t mike latta. ross rowling, news 10.