Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wednesday Early Forecast

Wednesday Early Forecast

Posted: Wed Jun 27 14:58:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 27 14:58:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the evening. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 89. light east wind. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 72. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 68. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 89. light east wind. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 72. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. a labor of love.. spanning more than "7"-decades. we'll introduce you to a couple low around 68. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 89. light east wind. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 72. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 68. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 89. light east wind. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 72. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 68. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 89. light east wind. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 72. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. a labor of love.. spanning more than "7"-decades.
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Danger heat moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It