Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the evening. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 89. light east wind. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 72. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 68. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 89. light east wind. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 72. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. a labor of love.. spanning more than "7"-decades. we'll introduce you to a couple low around 68. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 89. light east wind. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 72. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 68. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 89. light east wind. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 72. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 68. west wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 89. light east wind. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 72. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. a labor of love.. spanning more than "7"-decades.