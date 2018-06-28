Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kids Count data released

Kids Count data released

Posted: Wed Jun 27 14:49:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 27 14:49:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Kids Count data released

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it comes to child well-being. that's according to recent data from "kids count". it shows indiana ranks 28th -- in the nation overall. when you break down the numbers -- indiana is 31st in health -- 13th in education -- and 24th in economic well- being. the numbers show nearly 20-percent of hoosier kids live in poverty. the state's child poverty rate -- has actually improved in recent years -- but -- not as much as other states. illinois is doing "slightly" better. the state is ranked 22nd overall for child well-
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Danger heat moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It