Speech to Text for Fire at Community Corrections - 5:00 update

center on fig story-vo we have brand new information -- straight from authorities -- as this arson investigation is still developing at this hour. [b3]anchor open-los good afternoon. i'm alia blackburn -- in for susan dinkel. it's wednesday, june 27th. investigators are working right now to find out what caused an early morning fire. it happened at the vigo county "community corrections" facility. that's where we find news 10's rondrell moore. he explains what happened and why police say they think someone's responsible. things are a lot calmer here at the vigo county correctional facility .. it houses offenders who are going through the work release program in vigo county. they were supposed to be able to return to their dorms earlier this afternoon. but things weren't as calm earlier this morning. let's step back to just before 4 am. our cameras were there as firefighters battled at fire. here's what we know. investigators are saying someone intentionally set offices on the second floor on fire. several people had to evacuate. no injuries were reported. we spoke with norm loudermilk -- an arson investigator. and -- the director of community corrections -- "bill watson." 04:56:02,08 "again this is another group of law enforcement officers that were targeted by a crime so we can't let that keep going." 05:04:34,23 " people get frustrated and upset about things, but there were a lot of people's lives put in jeopardy this morning over something that they had nothing to do with, yet they could have lost their lives. ." now, if you can take one more look at some surveillence video from earlier. you can see a man in all black.. wearing a ski mask. he appears to be spraying liquid in the offices. fire investigators believe ... "this man is responsible" for the fire. if you have any information.. please call crime stoppers.. that number is 812-238-stop. reporting live in terre haute.. rondrell moore news 10. news 10 has an extended version of the surveillance video from the crime. you can see that over on w-t-h-i t-v dot com. and.. as we told you at the top of the hour.. this investigation is developing. we will continue to stay