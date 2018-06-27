Clear

Early morning fire at Vigo County Community Corrections

The fire was reported at 3:45 Wednesday morning and is now being considered arson.

county community corrections building... is now being considered arson. this is on first street. firefighters responded just before "4" o'clock this morning we're told -- there were several offices set on fire -- on the second floor. several people had to be evacuated. and -- those people are still at this hour -- out of the building! no injuries were reported. we spoke with norm loudermilk -- an arson investigator. and -- the director of community corrections -- "bill watson." [b6]vigo co corrections fire-sot vo " we observed a male subject approach the building he had a black ski mask on - wearing all black, he used a pry-type tool to pry the door open. the fire itself put a lot of people in danger. as i said, there was approx. 56 offenders, 54 in the building at the time. i had 3-4 staff here." we're told -- there is surveillance video... showing the suspect -- setting the fires. we're working to get that video for "you" right now. tune in for news 10 -- first at five -- for more on this developing story. there's new information -- in a recent attempted armed
