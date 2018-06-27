Clear

Early morning fire at Vigo County Community Corrections

The fire was reported at 3:45 Wednesday morning.

Posted: Wed Jun 27 04:47:10 PDT 2018
Wed Jun 27 04:47:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

community corrections. this is a live look from 104 south first street. firefighters responded just before four this morning. the fire chief tells us the fire started in one of the offices on the second floor. no injuries were reported. new this morning -- a california judge's order -- calls for stopping most separations
