A cold front exiting the area will keep a few clouds and isolated showers in the forecast for your W

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Spotty afternoon showers. High: 85° Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, a little cooler and less humid. Low: 67° Thursday: Mixing sun and clouds. High: 88° Detailed Forecast: A cold front exiting the area will keep a few clouds and isolated showers in the forecast for your Wednesday. There's a brief area of high pressure that will clear the sky overnight. That will pave the way for some much warmer air to move in. A warm front building steam over the central plains is set to start bringing the heat by tomorrow afternoon. From our view, a stretch of days in the 90s looks to last into, at minimum, the middle part of next week. Hey, it's summer and almost July.