A cold front exiting the area will keep a few clouds and isolated showers in the forecast for your W

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Spotty afternoon showers. High: 85° Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, a little cooler and less humid. Low: 67°

Posted: Wed Jun 27 03:50:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 27 03:53:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Spotty afternoon showers. High: 85° Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, a little cooler and less humid. Low: 67° Thursday: Mixing sun and clouds. High: 88° Detailed Forecast: A cold front exiting the area will keep a few clouds and isolated showers in the forecast for your Wednesday. There's a brief area of high pressure that will clear the sky overnight. That will pave the way for some much warmer air to move in. A warm front building steam over the central plains is set to start bringing the heat by tomorrow afternoon. From our view, a stretch of days in the 90s looks to last into, at minimum, the middle part of next week. Hey, it's summer and almost July.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
