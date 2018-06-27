Clear
Students in Vincennes displaced while school renovations happen

Posted: Tue Jun 26 20:25:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

students at vigo elementary school in vincennes will have one more place to study during renovations this fall. the vincennes school corporation approved a lease agreement with first united methodist church.. that's in addition to an agreement already in place with several other locations. superintendent greg parsley says they needed the new agreement for the number of students. they hope to keep the agreement in place during rennovations to franklin elementary in the 2019-2020 school year.
