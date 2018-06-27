Clear
Forest Park 4th of July Festival

Forest Park 4th of July Festival

Posted: Tue Jun 26 19:23:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 26 19:23:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

are underway. news 10 stopped by forest park in brazil, indiana. that's where the brazil rotary 4th of july carnival is taking place. today was the first of nine nights. organizers say the money you spend at the fair goes right back into the community. "the proceeds that the rotary collects we divvy it out to various not for profit groups here in clay county. there's also a lot of scholarships that rotary supports. it's a very active club." this is the 83rd year for this event. the carnival ends july 4th with a big bang of fireworks! we've placed a link with times and prices on our website. that's w-t-h-i-tv dot com. now to the weather department... what
