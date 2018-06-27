Speech to Text for Acts of Kindness for Garrett

son. you'll remember ... terre haute teen "garrett sands" was shot at a party... and later died. his mother says she finds healing in doing good deeds in her son's memory. news 10's heather good has more on efforts to remember garrett. the remember garrett sands facebook page has a new name. it's now the garrett sands kindness project and his mom says this is a reflection of the impact they want to have on the community ... not just to remember garrett but improve the lives of others. sullivan says, "we hope that what people see in the area is grass and not trash." mom -- jayna sullivan -- is spreading kindness through simple acts... like picking up trash. sullivan says, "there's a lot more that you don't see when you drive at regular speed but if you slow down you can really see what's there." she's organizing two trash pick-up days to bring beauty to the community while honoring her son -- garrett. the first is this saturday -- june 30th. sullivan plans to sweep a two mile stretch along south third street from nine to noon. and if you can't be there... sullivan says find another street... collect the trash ... and snap a picture to share on the garrett sands kindness project facebook page. jayna sullivan, mother of garrett sands, says, "it can be spread out and people can do it at their convenience at any time of the day or a different day." the second trash pick-up day is july 14th and a location has yet to be decided. sullivan calls her son a do-er and remembers times they'd pick-up trash together. she says garrett would be proud of her efforts. covered: sullivan says, "he's in our hearts and that's what drives us to do more and more because we gain strength just knowing the kind of young man that he was." sullivan says, "i think that coming together in this way has been a very powerful tool in our healing. it doesn't take our pain away but it helps us come together and suffer together but do something positive out of what happened to our family." for more information about the page and how to get involved... we've got some more information on our website. back to you.