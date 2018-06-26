Clear

Lightning might be to blame for oil rig fire

Posted: Tue Jun 26 19:09:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 26 19:09:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

indiana. the property owner said she saw a lightning strike and heard a noise. that's when she noticed flames. news 10 talked to the cory fire department. fire officials say the fire involved around 42- gallons of oil. several agencies responded to help. ludwig says the land owner is responsible for the clean up. the biggest hazard is to wild life. [b7]texas hospital fire-vo off top officials say one person is dead and at lease 12 people are injured after an explosion at
