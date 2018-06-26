Speech to Text for New law looks to change discipline for Indiana students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana students. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the law takes effect july 1st. it looks at the "indiana department of education" to improve on three elements... one of them focuses on cutting down the number of suspensions and expulsions. news 10s alia blackburn is live from the vigo county school corporation. she has more on how they're already working to keep students in school. vigo county schools are continuing to think of ways to keep children learning and engaged. with the help of the hamilton center -- a new approach is in the beginning stages of reaching at risk students and keeping them in the classroom. when a vigo county student is struggling to learn... they're often sent here... "we can help make some choices as to what treatment might be best for them, for their child, in order to kind of help really dig into what's going on." missy burton is one of those people doing the digging... "sometimes they dont have the words to say this is how i feel and so we see that through their behavior." she says that's leading to a growing number of children at risk for suspensions and expulsions... but -- vigo county schools continue to be proactive. "rather than suspending or expelling, they're trying to come up with different alternatives to uniquely meet the needs of each young person." it's part of another action plan with the hamilton center... burton says when a child is at risk of expulsion... they'll receive referral from the school corporation. from there -- a child is scheduled to meet with a proivder and together they complete an assessment. "that really looks at different dynamics of their life, their home life, their school life, their emotional health, their mental health , all those kind of pieces to identify where are the barriers to them being successful." and with that -- children can set "reachable" goals for their behavior. for burton -- it's a process that's still in the developing stages... but it's one that can help students have a chance at their education... "if we can come alongside and help the school corporation and help our parents and families be more successful, then they're more than likely to stay in school and to get that education that they need." burton says this new referral system will be effective this school year. as it begins in the fall -- she says they'll continue to develop and tweak parts of the process as they go. for now -- reporting from vigo county -- alia blackburn -- back to you. a former youth basketball coach accused of sexually