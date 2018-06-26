Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Silver Alert Changes
Silver Alert Changes
Posted: Tue Jun 26 19:05:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 26 19:05:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
75°
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71°
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Rockville
Few Clouds
75°
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Casey
Broken Clouds
74°
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Brazil
Few Clouds
75°
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Marshall
Few Clouds
75°
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Scattered showers and storms likely.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
"He was scared...he's a young boy." Crews locate missing 13-year-old Austin Lawhorn
Police use canines and drones to search for missing autistic child in eastern Vigo County
Lightning possible cause of large oil rig fire
Police approach two kids playing basketball, what happened next has gone viral
Remains discovered by mushroom hunters in Putnam County are those of missing man
Child fires shot inside Fishers IKEA after finding gun in couch
Former youth basketball coach enters a guilty plea on four of 55 sex crime charges
Indiana couple charged after children allegedly tied up as punishment
Experts warn to keep dogs away from yard mushrooms
Parke County man charged with neglect when police say he hurt a child while drunk
Latest Video
The Heat is On...again - Kevin talks about rain and a warmup
Forest Park 4th of July Festival
Big conversion for local cable customers
Acts of Kindness for Garrett
State Troopers based in Sullivan County receive special gifts
Lightning might be to blame for oil rig fire
New law looks to change discipline for Indiana students
Silver Alert Changes
Here Comes the Rain Again - A wet forecast ahead
Hey Kevin
In Case You Missed It
Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness
Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field
Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers
Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries
New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion
DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system
Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions
Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant
Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program
Experts say "Hoosiers are heavy" but mobile market could help