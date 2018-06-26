Clear

Here Comes the Rain Again - A wet forecast ahead

Posted: Tue Jun 26 15:58:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 26 15:58:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

thunderstorm between 10pm and 2am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. south wind 8 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 67. northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers and storms likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

