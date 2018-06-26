Speech to Text for Not Fair, rain impacts local festival

summer is in full swing. now we're seeing more rain. and that brings the threat of flooding back to us. the weather has impacted a local fair. stormteam 10's chris piper explains how clay city is dealing with flooding conditions. yeah patrece and rondrell, i'm here in clay city indiana, and they say that this rain is something that they see a lot this time of year. now today i talked with local fair organizers, and like i said, they see this plenty of the time. but the one thing they're concerned about, is the fact that they're at a low level, where they can see lots of flooding. "it's a continuing problem. in this area, the water tends to stand, we're kind of in a low spot." jeremiah ledgerwood is president of the clay city fair. although rain has forced cancellations of some events, he says this is something that's not new to them. "once water starts backing up in the city streets, it seems like we're kinda that low point that takes the brunt of it." but just because they know rain is coming, doesn't mean it doesn't put a damper on things. "the rain really dampers on our truck and tractor pulls, lawn and garden, horse, that's our main money maker, that's our main source of income for the year." they've even seen a good amount of flooding around the fairgrounds. "we've had a substantial amount of flooding. we've got a lot of standing water. the big thing that it affects is our parking since a lot of our parking is in grass areas." but the good news is, if we get a break from the rain which could come later in the week, things should dry out a little. "if the rain would quit this evening, i would say by thursday night we'll start drying up to the point that we'll be able to go back to normal. " now if you are going to be coming to this fair this week, not everything has been cancelled for these next couple of days. we'll put links onour website to their facebook and twitter pages. for that, you can find that at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. for now, reporting in clay city indiana, chris piper, storm team 10. the clay "city" fair is separat from the clay "county" fair, the "city" fair runs through saturday night. hey kevin what's the weather gonna