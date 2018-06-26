Speech to Text for Rotary Club check presentation

fundraising efforts. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes right now. he tells us how they're getting closer to their goal. just behind me is the future home of the good samaritan health education center. thanks to the rotary club, the facility is one step closer to ground breaking. in the crowded room of hill auditorium at good samaritan hospital sits kirk bouchie . though hes a member of the rotary club, he has special ties to the hospital. "if you were born here between, i think 1954 through 1997 you probably were cared for by my mother." bouchie's mother worked at good samaritan for over 40 years. you could say he grew up in these halls. "i grew up learning about the local medical community. and i remember the doctor's names and all the nurses who worked with my mom." as a member of the rotary club, it's fitting that he was the one to present a big donation today. "i'm very pleased to announce our leadership gift to the good samaritan hospital's health education center of $100,000" the $100,000 donation is the largest presented by the vincennes rotary. the funds going to help build the new health education center. "that health education center is going to enable us to provide training on a much better level. plus, it's going to be state of the art electronically, wifi. all those kind of things that we need to have in today's environment." with the donation, good samaritan has raised over $500,000. their goal is 2.5 million dollars to build the new facility. "it's local, it's health related which is a big priority of rotary international, and it sustains us for the future in terms of health care and opportunities for our community.". now i spoke with officals with good samaritan. they said they hope to break ground by the first quarter of next year. live in vincennes, gary brian, news 10.