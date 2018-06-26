Clear

Coke and Carbon Plant clean up moving ahead

Posted: Tue Jun 26 15:40:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 26 15:40:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the second phase of the clean-up. you'll find the site at 13th and hulman streets in terre haute. the property is a brownfield site. that means it may have environmental hazards. crews are removing vegetation and trees. they're doing this so more testing can be completed. this is just one step in the process to remediate the entire property. the end goal is to use it to attract new business.
