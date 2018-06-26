Speech to Text for Coke and Carbon Plant clean up moving ahead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the second phase of the clean-up. you'll find the site at 13th and hulman streets in terre haute. the property is a brownfield site. that means it may have environmental hazards. crews are removing vegetation and trees. they're doing this so more testing can be completed. this is just one step in the process to remediate the entire property. the end goal is to use it to attract new business. a wabash valley hospital is getting a big boost in its