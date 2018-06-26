Speech to Text for Light could be to blame for oil rig fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

oil rig in cory indiana earlier today. the propety owner reported seeing a lightning strike and hearing a noise.. that's when she noticed the flames. cory fire department officials say the fire involved about 42-hundred gallons of oil. crews had to work quickly to keep the oil from spreading into ditches and streams in the area. with large amounts of rain and oil going down the stream so we do have some containment mechanisms in progress we are gonna try to get it cleaned up as quick as we can. chief ludwig says the land owner is responsible for the clean up. the biggest hazard is to wildlife. the state fire marshal and department of environmental management both responded to help. [b11]first weather-wx center tonight a chance of showers