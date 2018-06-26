Speech to Text for Soon, kids will be able to have a Silver Alert for them

indiana kids safe. 13 year old "austin "a-j" lawhorn" was reported missing around "6" yesterday evening. the concern was a-j has autism and wandered off barefoot. but now... a new notification system will help children, like a-j, who go missing it'll go into effect next month. news 10's abby kirk is live in the newsroom to explain. on july 1st, indiana's "silver alert" system will "now" include "missing endangered children." it's something officials say is one more thing that will help them in an emergency situation. nat it can happen at anytime and anywhere. "there could be nothing worse than to be separated from somebody that you love." a child is nowhere to be found. "law enforcement is changing, and how we do business and how we do investigations on missing people is changing everyday." sullivan sheriff, clark cottom, says starting july first... a "new" system will help law enforcement find children that have been reported "missing." a tool that could have helped locate austin "a.j." lawhorn----a 13 year old vigo county boy that was reported missing on monday evening. "we want to use technology that is available today to help find people." in an emergency mode..."silver alerts" have been pushed out when an "eldery" person goes missing. "amber alerts" are pushed out when a child has been abducted, kidnapped, or is in any particular danger. "im not talking about kidnapped. we are talking about a child that may have a physical or mental deficiency where they cannot safely return home on their own. we need extra eyes. we need the public's help." "now" indiana's silver alert system will include "missing endangered children." push notifications will be sent out for a child who is missing and believed to have a "physical or mental disability"-----making them "incapable" of returning home alone. "time is of the essence. so we want to use the latest technology available. including our cell phones, including our drones." on top of this new law, cottom says their department just recently purchased drones and heat seeking infrared cameras.... nat that will help, in addition to find a child, like lawhorn... in wooded areas, such as parks. nat but, cottom says technology can only go so far. it's ultimately up to the public. technology can only go so far. it's ultimately up to the public. "on any missing person is to report immediately. on any missing danger. call 911." cottom stressed the most important thing is to report both missing children and missing adults to officials immediately. do---not---wait. he wants to make it clear that you do not have to wait 24 or 48 hours before making a report. reporting live in the newsroom, abby kirk, news 10. back to you. [b6]project lifesaver-otsl vo that change isn't the only one that could save lives and money..