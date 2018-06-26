Speech to Text for Michael Conley enters guilty plea

barricade situation has entered a plea agreement. news 10 spoke to the clay county, indiana prosecutor today about "michael conley's" case. he told us under the agreement, conley pleads guilty to "one" count of intimidation. at first, he faced seven more counts of attempted murder. in january, police said conley barricaded himself in a house in knightsville. officers said conley was taunting officers to shoot him after making suicidal threats. at one point -- police said conley fired at them. conley's defense and the prosecutor will argue sentencing next month. a new notification system could help keep some