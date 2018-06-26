Clear

Michael Conley enters guilty plea

Posted: Tue Jun 26 15:33:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 26 15:33:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

barricade situation has entered a plea agreement. news 10 spoke to the clay county, indiana prosecutor today about "michael conley's" case. he told us under the agreement, conley pleads guilty to "one" count of intimidation. at first, he faced seven more counts of attempted murder. in january, police said conley barricaded himself in a house in knightsville. officers said conley was taunting officers to shoot him after making suicidal threats. at one point -- police said conley fired at them. conley's defense and the prosecutor will argue sentencing next month. a new notification system could help keep some
