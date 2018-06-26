Speech to Text for Barry Wolfe enters a guilty plea on sex crimes

to sex crimes. good evening and thanks for joining us. "barry wolfe" of martinsville, illinois could spend up to 60 years in prison... that's after today's guilty plea. it happened in a coles county courtroom. [b2]barry wolfe guilty-vo off top wolfe was a coach for the "central illinois storm". at one point -- "wolfe" was facing a total of "55"-counts involving "2"-of his former players. today he pleaded guilty to 3 counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse the remaining "51"-counts will drop under the plea. each count carries a sentence of 4 to 16 years. earlier today, i spoke with coles county prosecutor brian bower. he told me quote, "as a result of this investigation, we've taken an individual very dangerous to young women off the streets," end quote. a judge set a sentencing date for august 10th. during that time, the victims may choose to give an impact statement.