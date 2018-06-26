Speech to Text for Child fires shot inside Fishers IKEA after finding gun in couch

ikea store. that's when -- a gunshot rang out yesterday. that gun -- was fired by a child who found the weapon... in the store. it fell out of a customer's pants -- after he sat down on a couch. that man didn't realize his gun was missing. the gun -- stayed lodged in the sofa -- until a child found it and pulled the trigger. nobody was hurt thankfully !!! sgt. tom weger/fishers police: " you need to make sure that if you're going to carry a firearm that you keep it under your control at all times. we also want to take the opportunity to express upon kids how important it is to have a certain plan in place in case they should ever find a gun. you know we don't want them to touch it." the furniture retailer re- iterated its policy against anybody bringing weapons into its stores. a video is going viral on social media. two