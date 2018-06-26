Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Program established to save thousands of tax dollars for missing children searches

A local mother is stressing the benefits of Project Lifesaver after Monday's missing child's case. It's a tracking system for people with autism, Alzheimer’s or dementia, who are at risk for wandering away.

Posted: Tue Jun 26 09:08:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 26 09:08:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Program established to save thousands of tax dollars for missing children searches

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of "project lifesaver". it's a tracking system for people with autism or dimentia -- who are at risk for wandering away. erin withers inspired the launch of this program in vigo county.. "8" months ago. she has "2" autistic children -- who wear "this bracelet". it allows them to be tracked immediately by law enforcement. sheriff greg ewing says -- yesterday's search could have "dwindled" from hours to minutes -- if "law-horn" -- had the tracking device. "withers" wants to bring project lifesaver to every eligible family. "to have a program in place to protect them from that and not utilize it is a big problem. that's not just a problem for the child, but for the entire community" police estimate searches like yesterday -- cost "thousands" of tax dollars. families who need project lifesaver -- pay "20"-dollars a month -- for the g-p-s bracelet. and -- pro-to-col for missing children with disabilities
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers and storms likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It