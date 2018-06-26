Speech to Text for Program established to save thousands of tax dollars for missing children searches

of "project lifesaver". it's a tracking system for people with autism or dimentia -- who are at risk for wandering away. erin withers inspired the launch of this program in vigo county.. "8" months ago. she has "2" autistic children -- who wear "this bracelet". it allows them to be tracked immediately by law enforcement. sheriff greg ewing says -- yesterday's search could have "dwindled" from hours to minutes -- if "law-horn" -- had the tracking device. "withers" wants to bring project lifesaver to every eligible family. "to have a program in place to protect them from that and not utilize it is a big problem. that's not just a problem for the child, but for the entire community" police estimate searches like yesterday -- cost "thousands" of tax dollars. families who need project lifesaver -- pay "20"-dollars a month -- for the g-p-s bracelet. and -- pro-to-col for missing children with disabilities