SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

A warm front along with an area of low pressure will bring scattered shower and storm chances

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms, warming up. Rather breezy. High: 84° Tuesday night: Still a chance of scattered thundershowers. Warm & muggy. Low: 71°

Posted: Tue Jun 26 03:33:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 26 03:53:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

storms today right around the lunch hour. rain could be heavy at some times. otherwise, it'll be a mainly cloudy day; a few breaks of sunshine and a high at 83. shower chances pick up again tonight before midnight. overnight lows drop to 70. same setup again tomorrow; showers and storms possible a high at 85. 90s move back in by the end of the week.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers and storms likely.
