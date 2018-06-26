Speech to Text for Dogs and yard mushrooms

allowed many mushrooms to grow around the area. but these mushrooms can be dangerous. storm team 10's brady harp joins us with more. mushrooms are growing across the wabash valley thanks to rain and humid conditions. experts say if you are walking your dog and it tries to eat one of these mushrooms to act fast. dr. michael staub: "immediately stop it. there are mushrooms that are severely toxic to dogs and humans too." they say if your dog eats a mushroom and you can't stop it - to call a vet immediately. staub: "the first thing i would try to do is make it vomit. we usually use hydrogen peroxide and i would try to call a veterinarian first but use hydrogen peroxide to make it vomit. most people have that around the home. if your dog consumes a wild mushroom and you didn't see it happen - dogs can be in considerable danger. experts say there isn't a lot of time before dogs can be mortally sick. staub: "pretty soon. 24-48 hours probably there's not and if they get one of the toxic mushrooms there's not a lot we can do." of course not every mushroom is toxic - but enough are dangerous to always watch your animals. if you are worried your furry friend has eaten a dangerous mushroom - watch for certain symptoms. staub: "on the ears and inside the ears you can see yellowness and inside the gums. chronic weight loss. usually the first thing you are going to see is that they are vomiting and not eating and just feeling really bad." in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10. now to the weather department... what are we looking at for tonight...