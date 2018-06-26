Clear

Brazil celebration getting set up

Brazil celebration getting set up

clay county. the rotary club's fourth of july celebration starts tomorrow in brazil! as you can see -- rides, games, and food booths are in place. the fun runs through july 4th. each day there will be entertainment, food, games, and carnival rides. there will be a fish fry from 4 until 7 tomorrow evening. then, the midway opens at 5--30. on july 4th -- the midway opens at 3 in the afternoon. and -- fireworks start around 10. we've linked you to a list of activites at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. recent weather has created perfect
