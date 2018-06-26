Speech to Text for Saying goodbye, Dr. Tanoos take his superintendent seat for the last time

superintendent dr. danny tanoos took his seat at tonight's school board meeting for the last time. news 10's alia blackburn was there.. she joins us now on what many are calling a "bittersweet" goodbye. just hours before tonight's board meeting -- we sat down with dr. tanoos -- one on one. that's when he reflected on what he calls a "humbling" 20- year career -- as vigo county's superintendent. danny tanoos: "i uh, now walk out of here the last time as superintendent ..." a bittersweet ending to 38-years with the vigo county school corporation... alpa patel: "i'm gonna miss you." kind words matched the decorations at monday's school board meeting... that's as superintendent dr. danny tanoos took his seat for the last time. "after all the things that have been said and done, i would say that people would say danny tanoos did what was best for our kids." hours before the meeting -- we sat down with tanoos -- in his now mostly empty office... where the only thing still left -- is a cross on his bookshelf. "it's still looking over my shoulder so i know that i'll continue to have a blessed life." wrapping up 20 years as superintendent of vigo county schools... blessed is how tanoos sums up his career. "i was always able, as a principal and as superintendent, to build a team that had much more strength than i had... it just took someone to bring them together." it's those accomplishments he's most proud of... seeing his students and teachers thrive in and outside of the classroom... treating every one of them like his own family.... "been able to make those lifelong connections, that just will be memories that'll i'll take with me... and i lost my father along the way ... that's tough." a career that came with its own personal challenges... "anyone who i've ever offended, i apologize to.. it's solely been in the interest in what's best for kids." but one he most certainly does not regret... and with a few days remaining until his final send off -- he's looking forward to the next chapter. "my wife and i will take a few weeks to enjoy life and one another again and decide what god plans for me next... and where he'll plant me." dr. robert haworth will take tanoos' role on july 1st. tanoos told me he'll work with haworth for a while as he gets adjusted... after that -- he says he'll help oversee safety and security for the schools until january. back to you the community is showing major support for