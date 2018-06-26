Speech to Text for How can I help if a kid is missing?

question. what can you do to help? news 10 asked vigo county emergency management j-d kesler this exact question. kesler helped to manage resources during today's search. he says while the instinct can be to jump in and help with the search. it can actually do more harm than good. [b5]vigo county emergency management-sot "don't try to come out and help. canines have a tendency when you have a lot of people coming into an area, it confuses the canines. " kesler also said they use thermal imaging technology during searches. people who are trying to help during the search show up as a point of light. the person they are tracking needs to be the only point they see. coming up tomorrow on news 10 this morning... we'll