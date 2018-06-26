Speech to Text for Missing Vigo County boy found safe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

austin law-horn safe and sound. it comes after a seven hour search. it's a story we've been following for you since news 10 first at five. news 10's 10's heather good is live near u.s 40 and chamberlain in eastern vigo county. that's where the search eventually came to an end. she joins us now with more on how local emergency management worked to bring austin home. i'm live along what is normally a quiet road... but chamberlain street was busy today with search crews. 13-year-old austin lawhorn went missing around 1:30 this afternoon. crews searched multiple areas including hawthorn park. crews used drones to scan the water and dogs tracked from the ground. when the teen was not found there... crews moved to rose hulman. three drones were sent into the sky there to get a wider few. the search then continued from a staging area along milner avenue. drones were once again deployed as ground crews checked multiple leads about lawhorns location. a little before 8pm... sheriff ewing says the decision was made to pull back. "we felt we may have been pushing him faster and harder to hide from us because as reported to us he does have high functioning autism. he was scared. he's a young boy. we made the decision to back up and give him enough space so that if he felt a little more comfortable and he was trying to make it back home he could do so without seeing the squad cars and everyone around." lawhorn did come back on his own and was checked out in an ambulance outside new life church on chamberlain. he has been walking without shoes. lawhorn - who is autistic - is home safe tonight. i'm told this is not the first time he's wandered off. live in vigo county, heather good, news 10. situations like these leave