Speech to Text for Will Frank Shahadey have his wages garnished?

for frank shahadey. he pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme involving vigo county schools. now -- he's fighting to keep his police pension he earned as a deputy sheriff. a judge ordered shahadey to pay 80-thousand 700 dollars as part of his sentence. online court records show shahadey has paid about 12 hundred dollars. the government asked for his pension to be garnished to help cover the restitution. the argument centers around what incomes are exempt from garnishment under the law. as of now, a hearing set for july 16th is still on... but the u.s. attorney's office asked for that hearing to be vacated and the garnishment to begin. police say a parke county man was